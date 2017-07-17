Story highlights The post she shared called for McCain's death

She said, "People are going to read things into things"

Washington (CNN) Diana Orrock, the Republican national committeewoman for Nevada, shared an article on Monday calling for the death of Sen. John McCain for his hawkish foreign policy views.

"Amen," Orrock wrote in a now-deleted tweet sharing a post on Medium titled "Please Just F***ing Die Already."

CNN reached out to Orrock, who said she was not a "big fan" of McCain's approach to foreign policy.

However, she denied actually wanting McCain to die and claimed she was agreeing with the "sentiments" of the article.

The article's author made clear it was a literal call for McCain's death, saying at one point, "If you're waiting for the part where I say I'm just kidding and would never wish death on anybody, please allow me to make myself clear: I sincerely, genuinely hope that Arizona Senator John McCain's heart stops beating, and that he is subsequently declared dead by qualified medical professionals very soon."

Read More