Story highlights Congress allowed the administration to increase the number by more than 60,000

DHS officials said it did not conflict with Trump's 'America first' agenda

Washington (CNN) Businesses will soon be able to apply to bring in up to 15,000 more foreigners for seasonal work, the Department of Homeland Security announced Monday -- prompting questions about whether the move fit in with the White House's "America First" posture.

The Department of Homeland Security's announcement came as the White House kicked off its "Made in America" week, during which the administration is highlighting its efforts to increase domestic employment and investment.

The number of additional H-2B visas, which are for temporary non-agricultural workers, is well below the more than 60,000 of this type that Congress has allowed DHS to authorize along with the Department of Labor.

The decision, coming amid the White House's manufacturing-themed week, was emblematic of the difficulty the administration has had navigating both sides of the immigration debate.

Advocates of a tight immigration policy, including many on the right who helped propel President Donald Trump's campaign, have claimed seasonal worker visas depress wages and take jobs away from US workers. But lawmakers from several states, as well as the business community and pro-immigration advocates, had pressured the administration to issue these visas, saying businesses were unable to fill the posts they needed with US workers.

