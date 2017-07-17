Story highlights The Senate floor schedule is unclear now that health care is on hold

House Republicans are planning to unveil their budget

(CNN) The fate of the long-sought Republican Obamacare repeal and replacement bill is on hold now that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has delayed votes until Republican Sen. John McCain, who had surgery for a blood clot Friday, returns to work sometime after this week.

The delay could be a blessing or a curse for McConnell, who faces stiff resistance from several of his members on the right and left. The extra time could allow him the chance to convince those senators to get behind the bill or it could allow opposition to harden.

The Congressional Budget Office said Sunday its analysis of the revised Senate bill will not come out Monday as expected. There was no reason given but it was known the agency was scrambling to complete its analysis of the bill, especially a complicated amendment by conservative Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who wants to allow stripped-down insurance plans to be sold.

The Senate floor schedule is unclear now that health care is on hold. McConnell previously announced the Senate would stay in session for the first two weeks of August to tackle backed-up nominations, the Food and Drug Administration re-authorization and the annual defense policy bill.

That last bill can't get done with McCain out, since he's the chairman of the armed services committee. But this week does give Republicans extra time on nominations and to consider government spending bills and a debt ceiling increase, the deadline for which is now October.

