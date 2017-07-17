Story highlights It is the first time in the Bloomberg poll's history that respondents have said health care is the most pressing issue

64% of Americans say they disapprove of Trump's handling of health care

(CNN) A plurality of Americans say they believe health care is the most important issue facing the country right now, a new Bloomberg News poll has found.

Health care was cited by 35% of Americans as the most important challenge facing the nation.

It is the first time in the Bloomberg poll's history that respondents have said health care is the most pressing issue. Since it was first included in July 2010 as a response to the question of which issue is most important, health care has never been cited by more than 20% of Americans as most pressing and has never outranked all other issues.

Unemployment and jobs, terrorism or government spending have typically been mentioned as the most important issue.

Read More