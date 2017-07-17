Biden: GOP health care bill is 'enough to make your blood boil'

Story highlights Former VP: "Health care is a right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy"

Op-ed comes as Republicans struggle to gain the votes necessary to pass an Obamacare overhaul

Washington (CNN) Former Vice President Joe Biden slammed the GOP health care bill Monday, saying the denial of basic health care access for Americans is enough "to make your blood boil."

"They want to drag us back to a time -- not all that long ago -- when Americans could be denied basic health care because they were unable to afford it. That's the reality of where we are today and it's enough to make your blood boil," Biden wrote in a Washington Post op-ed published Monday.

The former vice president also called the Senate Republicans' bill "fundamentally flawed," citing how cuts in Medicaid expansion would hurt Americans with disabilities, nursing home residents, and rural hospitals, among others.

While Biden acknowledged that the Affordable Care Act "isn't perfect," he maintained that the Obama administration designed their health care bill "to provide the best possible care to the most people."

Now, Biden warned, the Senate version would make health care a privilege for the wealthy, instead of a basic right for all Americans. "Let's again make the commitment that in America, health care is a right for all, not a privilege for the wealthy," Biden wrote in the op-ed.

