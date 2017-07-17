Beam me up, Scotty? Not quite

Story highlights Chinese scientists have successfully teleported an object from the ground to a space satellite

Don Lincoln: Quantum teleportation is an impressive achievement, but it's completely different from Star Trek 'teleportation,' which is impossible

(CNN) "Beam me up, Scotty" is a phrase that became iconic in the 1960s from its roots on the TV sci-fi show Star Trek. Although it was never said in exactly that way -- "Beam us up, Scotty" is the closest bit of dialogue in the show to the phrase that became famous -- it captured Star Trek's conception of "teleportation."

Captain James T. Kirk would radio his engineer to teleport Kirk from the surface of a planet to inside an orbiting star ship. Over the course of several seconds, he would be dematerialized in one location and reassembled hundreds or thousands of miles away.

Don Lincoln

It is therefore not surprising that the recent announcement that Chinese scientists teleported an object from the ground to a space satellite has engendered so much attention. Article headlines like " First object teleported to Earth's orbit " are pretty exciting. Taken literally, you could imagine not only visiting exotic locations across the globe in a blink of an eye, but also imagine an enormous advance in space technology.

If we were to develop the technology to transport materials to orbit, we could quickly build new satellites without the need to use expensive rockets to lift building materials into space. A large part of the mission of NASA, SpaceX, Virgin Galactic and a myriad of other rocketry-minded companies would be obsolete. These dreams, if realistic, would be a worldwide game changer.

There's only one problem. The reality of the accomplishment is quite different. The feat is still pretty cool, but it's not what the headlines would make you think.