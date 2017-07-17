It's time to fire the polar bear

Story highlights Erica Dingman: The rate of climate change is largely dependent on the action we take to address it

To drive a quicker response, we should highlight more stories of people -- not wildlife -- who are adversely affected by its impact

Erica Dingman is a Fellow at the World Policy Institute and Director of the Arctic in Context initiative. The opinions expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) When the public first saw the striking image of a polar bear roaming the Arctic ice, guiding her cub across a seemingly pristine white North, it drew attention to the Arctic that had been lacking since the end of the Cold War. It was the brainchild of the World Wildlife Fund, in partnership with a Coca-Cola ad campaign, that began in 2011.

In subsequent years, the polar bear has grown as a symbol of climate change, the extremes of which are evident in the Arctic. As a researcher of Arctic issues, I had a particular appreciation for this increased attention. When talking to others about the problem myself, I've often felt that the response was an implicit "who cares?" What the iconic polar bear brought to bare (pun intended) were the overwhelming changes impacting the Arctic environment.

Erica Dingman

Even though the intent of the WWF polar bear campaign was right, it also diverted attention away from the people who live in the Arctic and the larger implications of what Arctic warming means to people throughout the world. First and foremost, around 4 million indigenous peoples living in northern Canada and Russia, Alaska, Greenland and Norway, call the Arctic home. Their lives are directly affected by climate change.

Perhaps the best way to make sure that those individuals living in the Arctic and elsewhere get the attention they deserve is to share their stories with the general public.

While the last few days have been awash with media headlines making pronouncements of tremendous changes to our natural environment, it's important that this issue's direct impact on people remain central to the international dialogue.