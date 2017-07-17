Story highlights Liberty Media "committed" to Silverstone

Silverstone is "the home of motorsport"

F1 owners revamping the sport's image

(CNN) Formula One owners Liberty Media are confident that the British Grand Prix will remain on the race calendar beyond 2019 despite Silverstone's owners activating a break clause in their contract.

Silverstone's owners -- the British Racing Drivers' Club (BRDC) -- last week announced its intentions to cease hosting the British Grand Prix after 2019, citing that race was not financially viable under the current terms of the deal.

Signed at the end of 2009 for a 17-year period, the contract has a 5% annual escalator on the promoter's fee and the BRDC has said it has reached a "tipping point."

It lost nearly £3 million ($3.8 million) in 2015 after hosing that year's British Grand Prix and close to £5 million (6.1 million) in 2016.

But Sean Bratches, F1 managing director for commercial operations, is confident that the race has a long-term future at the Northamptonshire circuit.

