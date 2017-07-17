Jordanian soldier gets life for killing US troops

Story highlights Corporal Ma'arik Al-Tawayha opened fire on US Army Special Forces last November at the King Faisal Air Base in Jordan

The Green Berets he shot were traveling without armor because Jordan is an ally

Amman, Jordan (CNN) A Jordanian soldier is to serve a life sentence with hard labor for the premeditated murder of three US soldiers at an airbase in Jordan last year, according to Jordan's official Petra news agency.

On Monday, a Jordanian Military Court issued a guilty verdict against Cpl. Ma'arik Al-Tawayha for killing the three service members. He was also found guilty of disobedience of military orders and dishonorably discharged.

According to Reuters , after the head of the military court read the verdict on Monday, the soldier shouted: "I only did my duty!"

US Embassy representatives who were present during the trial and judicial proceedings said they appreciated "the expedience and seriousness of the court proceedings" following the guilty verdict on Monday.

"We are reassured to see the perpetrator brought to justice," Eric Barbee, the US Embassy spokesman in Amman, told CNN. "We appreciate the access provided to us and to the families of the victims."