(CNN) The brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was hospitalized with high blood pressure and tension on Monday after appearing in court, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The judiciary announced Sunday that Rouhani's brother, Hossein Fereydoun, had been arrested the day before on suspicion of "financial irregularities."

The arrest comes as political tensions between the President and the judiciary are at a high, and just weeks before Rouhani is sworn in for a new term following his landslide election win in May.

Rouhani attends a campaign event in Tehran in May.

The judiciary said Sunday that Fereydoun had been under investigation along with others, but it did not say how long he had been the subject of interest.

Iranian officials did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

