Breaking News

Brother of Iranian President Rouhani hospitalized after arrest

By Shirzad Bozorgmehr, Artemis Moshtaghian and Angela Dewan

Updated 12:47 PM ET, Mon July 17, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Hossein Fereydoun is a senior diplomat who played a key role in talks over the nuclear deal.
Hossein Fereydoun is a senior diplomat who played a key role in talks over the nuclear deal.

(CNN)The brother of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was hospitalized with high blood pressure and tension on Monday after appearing in court, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

The judiciary announced Sunday that Rouhani's brother, Hossein Fereydoun, had been arrested the day before on suspicion of "financial irregularities."
The arrest comes as political tensions between the President and the judiciary are at a high, and just weeks before Rouhani is sworn in for a new term following his landslide election win in May.
Rouhani attends a campaign event in Tehran in May.
Rouhani attends a campaign event in Tehran in May.
The judiciary said Sunday that Ferydoun had been under investigation along with others, but it did not say how long he had been the subject of interest.
    Iranian officials did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.
    Read More
    Fereydoun is a senior Iranian diplomat who played a prominent role in talks that led to a landmark nuclear agreement with world powers including the US, in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for an easing of international sanctions against the country.
    American citizen sentenced to 10 years in Iran on spying conviction
    American citizen sentenced to 10 years in Iran on spying conviction
    Fereydoun has acted as a key adviser to Rouhani, who is perceived as relatively moderate by Western nations and whose first term was marked by an emergent international outreach.
    Fereydoun has served as the country's ambassador to Malaysia and as an Iranian delegate to the United Nations in New York.
    President Rouhani was born Hassan Fereydoun but he changed his surname in the 1970s.

    CNN's Elwyn Lopez contributed to this report.