Story highlights Disney has found its lead stars for the live action "Aladdin"

Both actors are rising stars

(CNN) Disney has finally found its stars for an upcoming live action version of "Aladdin."

It was reported that Disney was struggling to find leads for the Guy Ritchie directed-project, which will bring to life the animated story of a street kid who woos a princess with the help of a genie.

The studio announced over the weekend that Mena Massoud has been cast as Aladdin opposite Naomi Scott's Princess Jasmine and Will Smith as the genie.

Smith is well known, but here's what you should know about his costars:

Massoud is a newcomer

Read More