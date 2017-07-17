Not everyone is singing praises for Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' cameo

Story highlights The Internet had a lot of jokes about Ed Sheeran's 'Game of Thrones' cameo

He's not the the first musician to make a cameo on the popular HBO show

(CNN) What happens when one of the biggest musicians in the world makes a cameo in one of the most popular shows in the world? A lot of jokes, apparently.

While on her way back from killing a lot of people on Sunday night's season premiere of "Game of Thrones," Arya Stark took some time to make some friends in the forest, namely a group of soldiers, singer Ed Sheeran among them.

Playing an unnamed solider, Sheeran had a chance to show off his pipes in the role, singing a tune that was pulled from the book source material, and offered Arya some cooked rabbit. He didn't have much dialogue beyond that.

Still, the appearance of a recognizable face like Sheeran was enough to irritate fans of the show's escapist world.

Ed Sheeran on #got is like when the Harlem Globetrotters were on Scooby Doo. It's like what're we doing here? — Ken Garr (@ComedianKenGarr) July 17, 2017

Nothing takes me out of a fantasy world like a random Ed Sheeran appearance #gameofthrones — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) July 17, 2017

In all fairness to Sheeran, he is not the first musician to make a cameo on "Game of Thrones." Members of Coldplay and Snow Patrol have appeared before. But he's certainly the most well-known pop culture figure to appear and was featured quite prominently.