(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- A woman who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home.
-- A Georgia teen may have been involved in a reported online suicide challenge. Her family wants to bring awareness to the warning signs they say now were everywhere.
-- The nine people who were confirmed dead in flash flooding in Arizona had no warning.
-- Delta Air Lines hit back at conservative pundit Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over an inflight seat mix-up she experienced over the weekend.
-- A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday showed that in counties President Trump carried in November, 50% now approve of his job performance.
-- In gross news: Doctors found 27 contact lenses in a 67-year-old woman's eye.
-- Happy World Emoji Day! Apple unveiled some new ones to mark the occasion.