-- A woman who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home.

-- A Georgia teen may have been involved in a reported online suicide challenge. Her family wants to bring awareness to the warning signs they say now were everywhere

-- Delta Air Lines hit back at conservative pundit Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over an inflight seat mix-up she experienced over the weekend.