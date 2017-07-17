Breaking News

Quickly catch up on the day's news: Monday, July 17

By Christina Kline, CNN

Updated 4:12 PM ET, Mon July 17, 2017

Justine Ruszczyk, who was killed after calling 911 in Minneapolis.
(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- A woman who was shot and killed by Minneapolis police had called 911 to report a possible crime near her home.
-- A Georgia teen may have been involved in a reported online suicide challenge. Her family wants to bring awareness to the warning signs they say now were everywhere.
-- The nine people who were confirmed dead in flash flooding in Arizona had no warning.
    -- Delta Air Lines hit back at conservative pundit Ann Coulter after her tweetstorm over an inflight seat mix-up she experienced over the weekend.
    -- A Wall Street Journal/NBC News poll released Sunday showed that in counties President Trump carried in November, 50% now approve of his job performance.
    -- In gross news: Doctors found 27 contact lenses in a 67-year-old woman's eye.
    -- Happy World Emoji Day! Apple unveiled some new ones to mark the occasion.