Mexico's Vicente Fox banned from Venezuela

(CNN) Venezuelan authorities have declared former Mexican President Vicente Fox a "persona non grata" and banned him from ever returning to the country.

Fox was in Venezuela, along with other former Latin American presidents, to act as an observer in Sunday's non-binding referendum called by the opposition on government plans to reform the constitution.

El Sr. Fox vino pagado a Venezuela para promover la violencia y la intervención de potencias extranjeras. (3/6). — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) July 17, 2017

In a series of tweets, the Venezuelan foreign minister, Samuel Moncada, says Fox abused the goodwill of the Venezuelan people and came to the country to "promote violence and the intervention by foreign world powers."

Moncada also wrote that Fox has been banned from ever coming back to Venezuela.

Fox greets voters at a Caracas polling station during the referendum Sunday.

"As a preventative measure to protect our people, Señor Fox will never again be able to come back to Venezuela," he wrote.

