(CNN) An Iranian-American has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for spying, Iran said Sunday.

Iranian judicial spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejheie spoke in a video statement carried by the semi-official news agency Fars News.

The identity and gender of the Iranian-American and the dates of the trial and arrest were not disclosed. The person was arrested and put on trial for "gathering information," and the sentence can be appealed, Mohseni-Ejheie said.

According to Iranian law, the convicted person has 20 days to appeal a sentence.

The US State Department called for the immediate release of all citizens held unjustly in Iran, a State Department official told CNN.

