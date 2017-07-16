Look up! Northern Lights spectacle possible Sunday night

(CNN) A geomagnetic storm could bring a spectacular show to skies across the northern United States on Sunday night.

The Aurora Borealis phenomenon -- also known as the Northern Lights -- may be visible "as low as New York to Wisconsin to Washington State," according to NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center.

Do you live where the #Aurora may be visible Sunday night?

Don't forget to check the cloud forecast! https://t.co/VyWINDk3xP #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/gmggkmScDv — NWS (@NWS) July 14, 2017

Aurora Borealis happen when electrically charged electrons and protons in the Earth's magnetic field collide with neutral atoms in the upper atmosphere, turning into a stunning show of lights.

The phenomenon is named after Aurora, the Roman goddess of dawn.