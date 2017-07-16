$1 million in marijuana found in brand new Ford Fusions

Story highlights DEA: Not the first time we've seen this

It's unclear who placed the marijuana in the cars and where

(CNN) Word on the street is the new Ford Fusions are dope -- but not in the way you think.

Authorities are looking into how marijuana worth $1 million was hidden in the trunks of brand new, Mexican-made Ford Fusions at a dealership in Ohio, according to Silverio Balzano, agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration's Youngstown office.

The cars were manufactured at the Ford plant in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, and were shipped by rail into a CSX yard in Lordstown, Ohio, Balzano said.

Now, investigators are trying to discover where along the supply line the marijuana was packed into the cars -- and who failed to retrieve it.

The marijuana was tightly packed in the shape of half-moons and hidden in the cars' spare tire wheel wells.

"Clearly, something went wrong," Balzano said. "Generally speaking, they could take it off anywhere else along the way."

