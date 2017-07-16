Maryland Zoo mourns beloved giraffe calf, Julius

Story highlights The baby giraffe struggled with many health conditions since his birth in June

The Maryland Zoo received generous support from people all over the world

(CNN) Julius never faced any vicious predators on the African savannah. But he fought for life as if he did.

The giraffe calf died at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore on Saturday after a tumultuous month-long battle for life, the zoo said in a statement

"It's hard to put our emotions into words right now," said Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of the zoo. "Sadly, he was unable to survive in spite of [the zoo staff's] Herculean efforts."

Today, the #TeamJulius update we never wanted to write. The loss of Julius. Your support has meant everything. https://t.co/PcSu4DLz5L pic.twitter.com/vvXOS7clRz — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) July 15, 2017

Julius had it tough from the start.

The calf was born on June 15 with many heath issues. He was unable to learn to nurse from his mother, so the staff tried teaching Julius bottle feeding. To support his frail immune system, the zoo staff administered two transfusions of giraffe plasma, rounds of antibiotics and IV fluids, according to the statement.

Read More