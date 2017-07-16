Story highlights Minnesota mayor says she is asking investigators "to release as much information, as quickly as they are able to"

The shooting occurred as two officers responded to a 911 call

(CNN) Minnesota authorities are investigating the shooting death of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer Saturday night.

Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it is providing consular assistance to her family. The agency declined to identify the woman citing privacy concerns.

The shooting occurred as two Minneapolis police officers were responding to a 911 call of a possible assault shortly before 11 p.m., Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said.

At some point one of the officers fired a weapon, killing the woman. The officers were wearing body cameras but they were not turned on during the incident, the mayor said.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation, Hodges said. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy on the woman and release her identity after the family has been notified, Hodges said.

