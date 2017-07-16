At least 7 die in Arizona flash flooding

(CNN) Seven people are dead and three others missing after flash flooding swept away a family at a swimming hole in central Arizona, police say.

Fourteen family members were near the Cold Springs Swimming Hole on Saturday afternoon when heavy rains caused flash floods, Hornung said. Four family members were rescued Saturday afternoon, Sgt. David Hornung with the Gila County Sheriff's Department.

At least two of the dead were children, said Hornung.

CNN Map

Cold Springs is just north of Payson in Gila County, and about 90 miles north of Phoenix.

CNN affiliate ABC 15, KNXV, in Phoenix tweeted a photo showing the conditions in the area.

Viewer Jack Lloyd sent us this picture of the flash flooding at the Cold Springs Swimming Hole Saturday, search is still active. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/htQF6HGU33 — ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) July 16, 2017

