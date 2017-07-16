Story highlights
Wimbledon (CNN)An ace at 3:52PM local British time turned Roger Federer into the greatest Wimbledon men's champion of all time.
A dominant 6-3 6-1 6-4 defeat of an emotional and injured Marin Cilic on Centre Court of the All England Club in London handed the Swiss a record eighth Wimbledon singles title, and his 19th major overall.
Federer took his first Wimbledon title in five years without losing a single set.
Playing in his 11th Wimbledon final and his 29th slam final overall, the experienced Federer had the upper hand from the start against the big-hitting former US Open champion from Croatia, who looked to be overwhelmed by the occasion of playing in his first major final on the grass and cried after trailing by a set and break as he seemed to struggle physically.
After losing the second set, Cilic had treatment on his left foot.
At 35 years, 342 days, Federer is the oldest man to win the Wimbledon title since tennis turned professional in 1968. Before today, he last won the Wimbledon title in 2012, when he reduced Britain's Andy Murray to tears.
His second major triumph of the year capped a remarkable turnaround for the Swiss superstar, who looked down and out after losing to eventual finalist Milos Raonic of Canada in the semifinals last year.
A few weeks after that defeat, Federer shocked his many millions of fans around the world when he announced he would take the rest of the season off to let his bad back and surgically repaired knee heal.
Refreshed after the longest break of his career, Federer pulled off one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time in January, when he took his 18th major at the Australian Open by beating his long-time nemesis, Rafael Nadal.