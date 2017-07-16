Breaking News

Roger Federer wins eighth Wimbledon

Updated 1:07 PM ET, Sun July 16, 2017

Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia&#39;s Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Roger Federer of Switzerland celebrates his eighth singles title at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017. Federer beat Croatia's Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4.
Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
Federer waves to the crowed after his victory.
Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
Marin Cilic congratulates Federer at the net after their match.
Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
Cilic wipes his face with a towel during his match with Federer.
Federer stretches to play a forehand.
Federer stretches to play a forehand.
Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
Cilic plays double-handed backhand.
Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
Cilic reacts after hitting the ball into the net.
Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
Cilic receives treatment to his foot during a medical timeout.
An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
An emotional Cilic receives assistance during his loss to Federer.
Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
Cilic tumbles as Federer chases down a return.
Cilic plays a running forehand.
Cilic plays a running forehand.
Federer hits a return.
Federer hits a return.
Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
Federer serves at the beginning of the match.
Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men&#39;s final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
Federer and Cilic entertain a packed Centre Court during the men's final on day 13 of Wimbledon.
Roger Federer beats Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 to win his eighth Wimbledon title.