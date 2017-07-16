White House announces more theme weeks

Story highlights An official said every week was health care week

Washington (CNN) The White House announced three more weeks' worth of messaging centered on specific themes Sunday, with the focus this week on US manufacturing.

The announcement came as public attention has continued to fall largely on questions about potential connections between Russia and President Donald Trump's campaign as well as debate over a GOP bill that would significantly reshape the nation's health care system.

White House spokeswoman Helen Aguirre Ferré told reporters the administration had dubbed the week starting Monday "Made in America" week. The week after would be "American Heroes Week," followed by "American Dreams Week," with the details of the latter remaining under wraps for now.

Ferré said this week would start with a showcase of US products from all 50 states on Monday, a proclamation from Trump on Wednesday about the importance of making products in America and his participation Saturday in the commissioning of the USS Gerald R. Ford in Newport News, Virginia, an aircraft carrier Trump visited in March.

Ferré said the heroes week would include a focus on service members.

