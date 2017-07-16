72 years later, legacy of first atomic test endures

To mark the 72nd anniversary of the first nuclear weapon test, CNN's Sophie Tatum and Gabe Ramirez visited the Trinity Site in New Mexico. The test on July 16, 1945, was part of The Manhattan Project -- the US effort during World War II to build a nuclear weapon, which Tatum's grandfather worked on.

Socorro, New Mexico (CNN) Many people in a lot of industries claim to have changed the world with their work. Few actually have.

Seventy-two years ago Sunday, a group of scientists working for the United States government during World War II changed the world and how we think about warfare. They worked on a device that, just before dawn on July 16, 1945, in New Mexico, set off a nuclear chain reaction lasting a fraction of a second and altering the course of human history.

My grandfather, Edgar Tatum, was part of that effort.

As part of the boilermakers' union, he was sent from neighboring Kentucky to work on one of the two nuclear bombs that ended the war in the Pacific, traveling to Oak Ridge, Tennessee, along with 75,000 others who uprooted their lives to contribute -- without knowing what the ultimate objective of the project was -- to the US war effort. The city in eastern Tennessee was the headquarters for the Manhattan Project, a top-secret military venture aimed at developing the world's most devastating weapons.

The job needed experts in all crafts, and Granddaddy, as we called him, was a boilermakers' union steward for the effort to build the Hiroshima bomb, called "Little Boy," a small and simple uranium device.

