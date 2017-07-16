Story highlights
(CNN)Republican Sen. Susan Collins got in on the fun with '80's star Cyndi Lauper at a concert in Bangor, Maine.
At a Friday evening show featuring Lauper and singer Rod Stewart, the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer took to the microphone between songs to welcome the Republican on stage, the Portland Press Herald reported.
"This woman is a hero," Lauper told the crowd as she walked Collins from the wings to the center of the stage, the newspaper said. "And she's my hero. And she's a Republican."
Lauper, an LGBT activist who performed at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, thanked Collins for her work with LGBT homeless youth, the Press Herald reported.
"She helped us so much with the LGBT homeless youth and all the homeless kids. I was blessed to testify on her committee, which was bipartisan," Lauper said, referring to her appearance before the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee in April 2015.
"We're just glad you're here," an excited Collins responded to Lauper's praise.
Collins is in the middle of a heated battle over the GOP health care bill. The moderate Republican says she will not vote with her party for the legislation and has urged Republicans to work with their colleagues across the aisle to come to a consensus on a health care overhaul.
After the show, Lauper tweeted a selfie of herself alongside Collins and Stewart, saying "What a great night Bangor, Maine with @rodstewart & @SenatorCollins.Rod is a 'Sir' now."