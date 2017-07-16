Story highlights "This woman is a hero," Lauper said of Collins

Collins is in the middle of a heated battle over the GOP health care bill

(CNN) Republican Sen. Susan Collins got in on the fun with '80's star Cyndi Lauper at a concert in Bangor, Maine.

At a Friday evening show featuring Lauper and singer Rod Stewart, the "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" singer took to the microphone between songs to welcome the Republican on stage, the Portland Press Herald reported.

"This woman is a hero," Lauper told the crowd as she walked Collins from the wings to the center of the stage, the newspaper said. "And she's my hero. And she's a Republican."

What a thrill having @cyndilauper in Bangor! I will back you up anytime -- on stage or off. #truecolorsfund pic.twitter.com/jLOsxtqkR3 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) July 15, 2017

Lauper, an LGBT activist who performed at the 2008 Democratic National Convention, thanked Collins for her work with LGBT homeless youth, the Press Herald reported.

"She helped us so much with the LGBT homeless youth and all the homeless kids. I was blessed to testify on her committee, which was bipartisan," Lauper said, referring to her appearance before the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development subcommittee in April 2015.

