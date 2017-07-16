Warner: 'Unbelievable' Trump wasn't told about meeting

Story highlights Warner said he wanted to question everyone at the meeting

A lawyer for Trump maintained the President had not been told about the meeting

Washington (CNN) The top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee said Sunday he did not believe no one told President Donald Trump about a meeting last year between top members of his campaign and a Russian lawyer.

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that he wanted to question everyone involved in the meeting as part of the committee's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

"Whether we'll be able to get the Russian nationals to come over and testify is an open question," Warner said. "Those people that our committee has jurisdiction over, the Americans, I sure as heck want to talk to them."

But Warner said he wanted to get documents from them first so that the committee members have as much information as possible before questioning them.

"Clearly if we don't have all the information," Warner said. "What we'll see, and what I'm afraid of, is these individuals don't seem to disclose everything, or don't tell the whole truth, until they have evidence put in front of them."

