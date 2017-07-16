Some prominent conservative voices doubt Trump over Russia

Story highlights Julian Zelizer: Several conservative voices have spoken out over the Russia investigation

History has other examples of commentators shaping public opinion

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) During the 2016 campaign, Donald Trump famously told the world that he could "stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and "shoot somebody" and he wouldn't "lose any voters."

For some time, his prediction has appeared to be true. No matter what he said and regardless of what he did, the famous "base" continued to express their support for him. Most Republican legislators and voters have dismissed the Russia scandal as a phony distraction by the media.

Even as the President bungles the Republican moment of united government with a huge legislative nothing-burger and has national approval polls that have fallen from 42 percent in April to a political danger zone of 36 percent, they have swallowed their pride as they try to make the most of the time that is left before everyone turns their attention to the midterms.

But this week something changed following the revelation of Donald Trump Jr.'s June 9, 2016 meeting in Trump Tower. The release of Trump Jr.'s emails, the discovery of the meeting and the frequently changing account of what the meeting was about and who was there has shaken the confidence of a key player in the world of politics -- the conservative media.

Over the past week, a number of conservative commentators have expressed some pretty strong criticism of President Trump. In his column, entitled "A Conspiracy of Dunces," the conservative New York Times columnist Ross Douthat began by saying that, "Here is a good rule of thumb for dealing with Donald Trump: Everyone who gives him the benefit of the doubt eventually regrets it" and also wrote that "we should drop the presumption that such collusion is an extreme or implausible scenario."