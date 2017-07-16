'Doctor Who' to get first female lead

Story highlights BBC has made history with the newest star of "Doctor Who."

Jodie Whittaker, star of the British crime drama "Broadchurch," will succeed Peter Capaldi.

(CNN) BBC has made history with the selection of the newest star of "Doctor Who."

On Sunday, the broadcaster announced that Jodie Whittaker, star of the British crime drama "Broadchurch," will become the first female Doctor on "Doctor Who."

She succeeds the current star, Peter Capaldi, who announced in January that he would leave after the 2017 Christmas Special.

Whittaker's casting marks an important moment in "Doctor Who" history.

Though the show has had a host of strong female characters -- from Michelle Gomez's The Master and Alex Kingston's River Song to companions like Amy Pond (Karen Gillan) and Rose (Billie Piper) -- no woman has ever portrayed the title character.

