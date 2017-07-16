Actor Martin Landau dies at 89

Story highlights Landau's played a master of disguise in TV's "Mission: Impossible"

(CNN) Martin Landau, 89, a character actor who starred in the 1960s television show "Mission: Impossible" and won an Oscar for playing Bela Lugosi in the movie "Ed Wood," died Saturday, his publicist Dick Guttman said Sunday night.

Landau died at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles following "unexpected complications during a short hospitalization," Guttman said in a statement.

Landau was born June 28, 1928, in Brooklyn and worked as a newspaper cartoonist before becoming an actor, according to the Internet Movie Database.

He was best known to the public for playing the character Rollin Hand in the 1960s spy series "Mission: Impossible," in which he co-starred with his then-wife Barbara Bain.

He was nominated for Emmys for each of his three seasons on the show and won the Golden Globe for best male TV star in 1968, IMBd said.

