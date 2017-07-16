(CNN) Singer Aaron Carter was arrested in Georgia under suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana possession, the Habersham County sheriff's office said.

Carter, 29, was detained Saturday about 9 p.m. ET in the county about 87 miles north of Atlanta.

He is facing several misdemeanor charges including, DUI, possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and possession of drug related objects, Habersham County Captain Floyd Canup said.

CNN has reached out to Carter's publicist.

The younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, Aaron Carter was in the vehicle with his photographer girlfriend Madison Parker, authorities said.

