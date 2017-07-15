Police save two people trapped in car under moving train

Story highlights Car became wedged under freight train

Vehicle was dragged about 100 yards

(CNN) Some intense moments captured on police body camera, as a train started to drag a trapped car -- with two people inside.

The collision happened Friday morning in La Marque, Texas near Galveston, when a Dodge Durango SUV hit a stopped Union Pacific freight train, CNN affiliate KTRK reported.

The train engineer apparently did not realize the car was wedged underneath and dragged the vehicle at least 100 yards.

Police who arrived at the scene, went into action. The train was stopped at the time.

Police body camera recorded officers talking to occupants trapped inside car wedged under train, before train started moving

The video shows police giving the trapped occupants directions -- "Can you hit (the door) unlock." The officers then tried to calm their nerves. "We got medics coming" -- then the train lurches forward and their tone changes.

