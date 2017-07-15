United Airlines sends rapper's dog to wrong city

(CNN) Rapper ScHoolboy Q once said, "Only thing I got is my girl and my dogs."

Friday night, however, United Airlines put that statement to the test after they accidentally flew the rapper's dog -- Yeeerndamean -- to the wrong city during a layover.

The rapper expressed his dismay and anger toward the airline on Twitter.

"You guys r idiots @united HOW U PUT MY DOG ON THE WRONG FLIGHT???? I need answers," he wrote.

ScHoolboy Q, whose real name is Quincy Matthew Hanley, said he was traveling with his dog from Missouri to Burbank, California. But during a layover in Denver, the airline mistakenly switched his dog with another.

