Garbine Muguruza overpowers Venus Williams to win first Wimbledon title

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 1:34 PM ET, Sat July 15, 2017

Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates her Wimbledon final victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5 6-0. This was the second gram slam final of the season Williams has reached. She was beaten by her sister Serena in the Australian Open in January.
Photos: Venus Williams' career
Spain's Garbine Muguruza celebrates her Wimbledon final victory after beating Venus Williams 7-5 6-0. This was the second gram slam final of the season Williams has reached. She was beaten by her sister Serena in the Australian Open in January.
Venus Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
Venus Williams celebrates her semifinal win at Wimbledon on Thursday, July 13. The 37-year-old American, who has won seven Grand Slam singles titles, is the oldest player to make the Wimbledon final since Martina Navratilova in 1994.
Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
Williams is 10 years old in this photo from August 1990. She and her sister, Serena, were trained by their father in the tough Los Angeles suburb of Compton before moving to West Palm Beach, Florida, to attend a tennis academy.
Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
Venus, left, is seen with her father, Richard, and her sister in 1991. Both of the girls would go on to become legends in their sport.
Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
Venus signs autographs after winning her professional debut in October 1994. She was 14 years old when she defeated Shaun Stafford at the Bank of the West Classic in Oakland, California.
Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
Venus hits an overhead during her first pro tournament in 1994.
In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
In 1997, Venus became the first woman since Pam Shriver in 1978 to reach the final of her first US Open. She lost the showpiece match 6-0, 6-4 to Martina Hingis, seen at left.
Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
Venus hits a forehand during the Australian Open in January 1999. She advanced to the quarterfinals that year, but her breakthrough would come soon.
The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
The Williams sisters pose for a photo with their mother, Oracene Price, in March 1999.
Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
Venus won her first Grand Slam title at the 1999 French Open, winning the doubles tournament with her sister, Serena. From left are Venus, Serena, Anna Kournikova and Hingis. The Williams sisters have had wildly successful singles careers, but they've also been a force as a team, winning 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals. Venus has also won two Grand Slams in mixed doubles.
Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
Venus and Serena hold their dogs after winning the US Open doubles title in September 1999.
Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
Venus got her first Grand Slam singles title in 2000, when she defeated Hingis in the Wimbledon final. She has won Wimbledon five times in her career, with her last title coming in 2008.
Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
Just a few months after her Wimbledon breakthrough, Venus won the US Open and an Olympic gold medal in Sydney. In 2002, she became No. 1 in the world for the first time in her career.
Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Venus and Serena celebrate winning a gold medal together at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
Venus watches Serena embrace their father after Serena won Wimbledon in 2012. A year earlier, Venus had been diagnosed with Sjogren's Syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes joint pain and can deplete energy levels. She took some time off but eventually returned.
The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
The sisters participate in a photo shoot together in 2012. Off the court, Williams has a fashion degree and her own line of active wear, EleVen.
Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
Venus is all smiles after winning her 700th career singles match in September 2015. She got the milestone victory at the Wuhan Open in China.
Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
Venus and Serena pose with Australian Open ball kids in January 2017.
The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
The sisters played against each other in the final of this year's Australian Open, with Serena coming out on top to break the Open-era record for most Grand Slam singles titles (23). Over the years, the sisters have faced off in nine Grand Slam finals, with Serena winning seven of them.
During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
During a Wimbledon news conference this year, Venus broke down in tears when reporters questioned her about a fatal crash in June involving her SUV. A family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the tennis star, citing negligence in a Florida crash that claimed the life of 78-year-old Jerome Barson. No criminal charges have been filed in the crash, and police are still investigating.
Story highlights

  • Muguruza first Spanish woman to win the title since Conchita Martinez in 1994
  • Martinez coached Muguruza at Wimbledon
  • Williams squandered two set points in the first set

Wimbledon (CNN)Trading blows from the baseline with Garbine Muguruza with two set points in hand to clinch the first set, it looked like Venus Williams was on the way to a historic sixth Wimbledon crown.

Then, with Muguruza serving to stay in the first set at 5-4 down, came a 19-shot rally that changed everything.
Williams lost it as she dumped a forehand into the net, and was never the same player again.
    It was all Muguruza after that, taking nine straight games to win her first Wimbledon crown, 7-5 6-0, and become the first player in history to defeat both Williams sisters in grand slam finals.
    What looked like a classic Wimbledon final after the first set turned into an anti-climax when Muguruza won the second, and the championship, 6-0 in 26 minutes on a challenge in front of a stunned Centre Court crowd.
    "It was my hardest match today," said Muguruza, as former Spanish king Juan Carlos watched from the royal box. "I grew up watching her play."

    Emotional rollercoaster

    Williams' stunning collapse in the second set capped an emotional few weeks for the former top-ranked American, who had been involved in a car crash last month at home in Florida in which a man eventually died.
    On July 8, Florida police said a newly surfaced video showed Williams "was acting lawfully" when she steered her car into a crossing before the fatal collision with another car on June 9, the Reuters news agency reported at the time.
    "I try to do the same things you do, but I think there will be other opportunities" Venus said at the trophy ceremony, when asked if she missed her sister and last year's winner, Serena Williams, who is at home awaiting the birth of her first child.
    French heartbreak

    Muguruza's triumph comes two years after she lost to Serena in her maiden grand slam finals at the All England Club.
    Six weeks ago, Muguruza crashed out of the French Open in tears, losing her Roland Garros crown in front of a hostile crowd rooting for her opponent and not many people would have bet on her winning the title on the Wimbledon grass.
    For her temporary coach, Conchita Martinez, it must have been a case of deja-vu. In 1994, Martinez spoiled the party for Martina Navratilova, who had been trying to win her tenth Wimbledon crown at the age of 37.
    "She just told me to go out there and forget about all of this," Muguruza said in a news conference. "Try to think it's another match."
    With Muguruza's traveling coach, Sam Sumyk, absent from Wimbledon, Spanish Fed Cup captain Martinez had guided her at the All England Club.
    It appeared Martinez had a calming influence on the 14th-seeded Spaniard, one of the game's hardest hitters who is capable of beating anyone when she in full flow but had struggled with pressure since winning her first major at the French Open last year.
    When Muguruza was dethroned in the fourth round of the French Open in a tempestuous match against by France's Kristina Mladenovic, not many experts would have expected her to recover this quickly.
    But her confidence increased with each round won and, after beating women's top seed Angelique Kerber in the fourth round in a thrilling encounter, Muguruza started to believe.
    Missed opportunities

    Williams had started off the final with an ace and easily held with a blistering forehand down the line, as the sound of her shots reverberated under the roof of Centre Court on a rainy day in southwest London.
    Playing in her first final since she won Roland Garros last year, Muguruza started nervously as she produced a double fault in her first service game.
    With both women playing first-strike tennis, Williams stood slightly closer to the baseline, thumping winners as she held to love for a 3-2 lead and then set up her first break point with a forehand passing at full stretch in the next game.
    But she was unable to convert it, dumping a forehand into the net, and Muguruza ended up holding.
    In the next game, Williams held despite serving three double faults, saving a break point with a 106 miles-per-hour second serve.
    Serving to stay in the set at 5-4 down, Muguruza gifted Williams two set points with a couple of forehand errors.
    Targeting her opponent's forehand relentlessly, Williams failed to take the first set point as she put a forehand into the net after the longest rally of the match at 19 shots.
    After Muguruza saved the second set point with a huge serve, she held with an error and all of a sudden, Williams started to look vulnerable.
    "Definitely would have loved to have converted some of those points," Williams, who made 25 unforced errors, said in a news conference. "But she competed really well. So credit to her. She just dug in there and managed to play better."
    Completely losing her way on the forehand, Williams, who had been diagnosed with the energy-sapping Sjogren's syndrome in 2011, got broken on the second break point with a wayward forehand that sailed over the baseline.
    Serving for the set at 6-5, Muguruza set up two set points with a defensive backhand lob that seemed to go out. Williams chased it, but then let it go, and saw it land on the baseline.
    "Vamos!" shooted Martinez from the players' box.
    Muguruza missed the first set point as Williams drilled a forehand she failed to control, but took the first set when the American hit her 15th unforced error of the match.
    "When I had those set points against me, I'm like, Hey, it's normal, I'm playing Venus here," Muguruza said. "So I just keep fighting. And I knew that if I was playing like I was playing during the two weeks, I was going to have eventually an opportunity. So I was calm. If I lose the first set, I still have two more. Let's not make a drama."

    "Not ideal"

    The momentum now completely with the Spaniard, she went up a double break in the second set as Williams struggled to find her range and sunk to the grass, holding her head in her hands after she crossed the finish line on a challenge.
    "Not an ideal scoreline," said Williams about losing her first set to love at Wimbledon in 20 appearances.
    "Very satisfied because I never knew how it was going to go because I was very nervous," Muguruza said. "I wanted it to go my way. I was doing everything I could to be prepared. Once you step on the court, you see the crowd, you see the final, you see I'm here playing another Wimbledon final. So very satisfied the way I handled it."

    Williams believes

    As for Williams, also a losing finalist to her sister in Australia in January, she will leave Wimbledon in the knowledge she is back in the mix when it comes to playing for the sport's biggest titles.
    The US Open starts at the end of August, and there is no reason to think she won't be competing for the trophy once again.
    "I'm in good form," she said. "I've been in a position a lot of times this year to contend for big titles. That's the kind of position I want to keep putting myself in. It's just about getting over the line. I believe I can do that."