(CNN) The Longines Global Champions Tour and Global Champions League could have been temporarily renamed the Harrie Smolders Show, after the Dutch rider's imperious performance during the Chantilly leg of the competition.

Smolders stormed to victory in the LGCT to retain his lead at the top of the overall standings, then guided his team the Hamburg Diamonds to the top of the leaderboard.

"I am very happy," Smolders told Global Champions Tour TV. "To win the team competition and the Grand Prix on the same day with the same horse is very special. It was a fantastic weekend."

Riding Emerald N.O.P., the 37-year-old left all rivals trailing in his wake to finish 1.19 seconds ahead of Briton Scott Brash and scoop the €99,000 ($113,500) first place prize.

The tough course -- which sat in the foreground of the Château de Chantilly -- claimed many victims during the afternoon, most notably Smolders' nearest challenger Alberto Zorzi who now has a daunting 57-point gap to bridge.

