(CNN) The Trump re-election campaign paid $50,000 last month to the law firm now representing Donald Trump Jr., according to a new filing the campaign made with the Federal Election Commission.

The $50,000 was paid to the firm of Alan Futerfas on June 27, several days after Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner amended his security clearance form to reflect the previously undisclosed 2016 meeting he, Trump Jr., and then-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort had with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskyaya.

The meeting would not become public knowledge for nearly another two weeks.

The payment was for "legal consulting" and could be unrelated to Trump Jr. or the Russia investigation.

Asked whether the campaign is allowed to pay for Trump, Jr.'s legal fees if that turns out to be the case, former FEC general counsel Lawrence Noble, a CNN contributor, said: "They can pay for his legal expenses if it arises out of the campaign."

