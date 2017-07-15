Story highlights McCain is in Arizona after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye

Senate Republicans unveiled a revised version of their health care bill Thursday

(CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Saturday that the Senate will delay consideration of the Republican health care bill while Sen. John McCain recovers from surgery for a blood clot.

McConnell tweeted that the Senate will work on other legislative issues and nominations next week and "will defer consideration of the Better Care Act" while McCain is recovering.

McCain is in Arizona after having a blood clot removed from above his left eye. His office said the clot was discovered during an annual physical and removed Friday at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.

"Thanks to @MayoClinic for its excellent care -- I appreciate your support & look forward to getting back to work!" McCain's verified account tweeted Saturday.

Senate Republicans unveiled a revised version of their health care bill Thursday, and GOP leaders had planned a vote, or at least to take the procedural steps toward a vote, in the upcoming week.