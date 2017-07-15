(CNN) While fellow Republicans work next week on the new version of the health care bill, Sen. John McCain will be recovering in Arizona after having a blood clot from above his left eye removed.

McCain's office said the blood clot was discovered during an annual physical and removed Friday at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix.

"Thanks to @MayoClinic for its excellent care -- I appreciate your support & look forward to getting back to work!" McCain's verified account tweeted Saturday.

Senate Republicans unveiled a revised version of their health care bill Thursday, and GOP leaders had planned a vote (or at least to take the procedural steps toward a vote) in the upcoming week.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell needs the support of 50 of 52 GOP senators to proceed to a floor debate on the bill, and two senators -- Susan Collins of Maine and Rand Paul of Kentucky -- have already said they will not support that motion.