(CNN) Take a look at the week in politics from July 9 through July 15.

Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Sipa USA

Democrat Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren introduced their "Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act" on Tuesday at a news conference.

Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Trump's pick to head the FBI sat before the Senate judiciary committee for his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Christopher Wray was tapped to lead the agency after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in May.

Oliver Contreras for The Washington Post/Getty Images

Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, following the roll out of a revised GOP health care bill. Cruz added an amendment that is being referred to as the Consumer Freedom amendment that could allow carriers to provide less comprehensive plans with lower premiums , however it is not widely agreed upon by Republicans.

Etienne Laurent/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

The first ladies of France and the United States could be seen together during the Trumps' time in France. The women are pictured leaving a boat following a ride on the Seine River next to Concorde. The first couple was invited to visit the country for Bastille Day.

Matt McClain/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Two children excitedly watch as Marine One takes off for the President and first lady's trip to Paris, France, for Bastille Day.

Alain Jocard/AFP/Getty Images