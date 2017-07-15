The week in politics
(CNN)Take a look at the week in politics from July 9 through July 15.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump joined their french counterparts, French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron, for dinner during their trip to Paris, France. The couples dined at the Eiffel Tower restaurant, Jules Verne.
Former President Bill Clinton could be seen peeking out from behind a couple of Bush statues while at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Clinton also joined former President George W. Bush for an event where the two discussed the qualities of leadership on Thursday.
Donald Trump Jr. was in the hot seat this week after he revealed an email exchange from June that showed communication with a Russian government lawyer looking to help Trump's path to the White House. Trump Jr. appeared on Fox News Channel with Sean Hannity the evening after he tweeted out what he said were screen shots of the emails. There he said: "In retrospect, I probably would have done things a little differently."
As the Senate worked on an updated health care bill, Becky Ogle of Knoxville, TN, visited the Republican National Committee headquarters where she knocked on a window with her prosthetic leg to protest potential cuts to Medicaid.
Democrat Sens. Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren introduced their "Dignity for Incarcerated Women Act" on Tuesday at a news conference.
Trump's pick to head the FBI sat before the Senate judiciary committee for his confirmation hearing on Wednesday. Christopher Wray was tapped to lead the agency after Trump fired former FBI director James Comey in May.
Sen. Ted Cruz spoke with reporters at the Capitol on Thursday, following the roll out of a revised GOP health care bill. Cruz added an amendment that is being referred to as the Consumer Freedom amendment that could allow carriers to provide less comprehensive plans with lower premiums, however it is not widely agreed upon by Republicans.
The first ladies of France and the United States could be seen together during the Trumps' time in France. The women are pictured leaving a boat following a ride on the Seine River next to Concorde. The first couple was invited to visit the country for Bastille Day.
Two children excitedly watch as Marine One takes off for the President and first lady's trip to Paris, France, for Bastille Day.
Trump and Macron could be seen shaking hands following the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue during Trump's visit to France before Trump departed.