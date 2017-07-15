Kid Rock, The Rock and our rocky future

Story highlights It looks like everyone with a Wikipedia entry or a star on the Walk of Fame is thinking of running for public office -- and that's not necessarily good, writes Julian Zelizer

Julian Zelizer, a history and public affairs professor at Princeton University and a CNN political analyst, is the author of "The Fierce Urgency of Now: Lyndon Johnson, Congress, and the Battle for the Great Society." He's co-host of the "Politics & Polls" podcast. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) It looks like these days everyone with a Wikipedia entry or a star on the Walk of Fame is thinking of running for public office.

With the former star of "The Apprentice" inhabiting the White House, the doors are wide open. Rock and roller Kid Rock, known for hits such as "All Summer Long" and "American Bad Ass" is thinking of challenging Democrat Debbie Stabenow for her Senate seat.

Another Rock -- former professional wrestler turned action star-hero "The Rock," Dwayne Johnson -- might be the person challenging President Donald Trump for re-election in 2020, assuming the President makes it that far. A campaign committee formally filed the papers to draft him for president. The Rock has been talking about this for some time now. One day we might see POTUS using his signature move, the People's Elbow, on a legislator who refuses to vote for his bills. Even Lyndon Johnson didn't literally twist arms.

Are we now entering an era of celebrity politics? Has all of the distrust in government and frustration with perpetual gridlock generated a moment when Americans would rather have telegenic entertainment stars making decisions about war and peace, rather than those who have spent their lives in politics learning about public policy, negotiation, deal-making and diplomacy?

Maybe this will be one of the greatest legacies of the Trump presidency -- Americans will prefer presidents who are intriguing to watch over those who can get the job done.

