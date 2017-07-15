Knife attacker shot dead at Tehran metro station

(CNN)A man was fatally shot by police Saturday after he attacked four bystanders with a knife at a metro station in Iran's capital, Tehran, state media reported.
Police said four people were injured by the 40-year-old assailant, according to Iran's Islamic Republic News Agency.
Security forces at the station asked the attacker to hand over his weapon but he refused, forcing them to open fire, injuring him in the leg, IRNA cited the police information center in Tehran as saying. He died from his injuries on the way to the hospital.
"The incident is a singular one and has no terrorist background," IRNA quoted police as saying.
The attack occurred at the Shahr-e-Rey metro station south of Tehran.
The district governor, Hadi Tamidi, said the incident occurred as a result of a dispute between the attacker and a cleric, IRNA reported. The assailant then used the knife against the cleric and others.
The situation in the subway station is under control and subway trains are moving normally, Tamidi added.