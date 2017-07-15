Sabrett hot dogs recalled over pieces of bone

Story highlights More than 7.1 million pounds of beef and pork hot dogs, sausages and salami recalled

Small pieces of bone, cartilage reported in some foods; one minor mouth injury reported

(CNN) Millions of pounds of Sabrett hot dogs and sausages -- as well as similar foods sold under other popular brand names -- have been recalled after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage in some of the foods, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service said Saturday.

One person reported a minor mouth injury after eating one of the foods, the FSIS said

The brands' parent company, New-York based Marathon Enterprises Inc., is recalling more than 7.1 million pounds of beef and pork hot dogs, sausages and salami.

Sabrett said the recall started "after customers reported small pieces of bone and cartilage being found in these products."

"At that time, staff immediately investigated and identified an issue that could have allowed this to occur, and an equipment installation issue was quickly addressed," Sabrett said in a message posted on its website.