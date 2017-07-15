Eight die in Senegal football stadium chaos

Story highlights More than 40 people were injured while fleeing clashes between fans

Senegalese official news agency says stadium wall collapsed

(CNN) Eight people were killed and more than 40 were seriously injured after clashes at the end of a League Cup final football match at Demba Diop Stadium in Dakar, Senegal on Saturday.

Fans from the opposing teams, US Ouakam and Stade De Mbour, exchanged blows and numerous projectiles were fired, Senegal's official news agency Agence de Presse Senegalaise (APS), reported.

As spectators tried to leave the stadium, APS said a wall collapsed under their weight.

Ambulances and fire trucks were dispatched to attend to the victims, while police used tear gas to disperse the large crowd.