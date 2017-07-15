London acid attacks: 16-year-old charged with multiple offenses

Story highlights Scotland Yard says 16-year-old faces 15 counts

London (CNN) One of two teenagers taken into custody after five men were attacked with acid in London will face multiple charges, including one count of grievous bodily harm, Metropolitan police said Saturday.

Scotland Yard said the 16-year-old suspect also was charged with five counts of attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, four counts of attempted robbery, three counts of robbery, one count of possession of an item to discharge a noxious substance, and one count of handling stolen goods.

The teenager is scheduled to appear in youth court on Monday.

Police said a 15-year-old boy arrested Friday was released on bail until "a date in early August."

The five attacks on Thursday night, which were reported to police over a 70-minute period, are the latest in a spike of incidents using corrosive liquids as weapons in robberies and gang-related violence in the British capital.

