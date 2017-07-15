Disney unveils footage of 'Star Wars,' 'A Wrinkle in Time,' 'Lion King'

(CNN) A galaxy far, far away, a TV legend front and center in an adaptation with a modern twist, and an adorable lion cub were the stars of the live-action presentation at Disney's D23 event, at which the studio unveiled multiple highly anticipated sneak peeks on Saturday.

Among the most anticipated first looks was that for "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Director Rian Johnson was joined by cast members Mark Hamill, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Gwendoline Christie, Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern and Benicio Del Toro to show a new behind-the-scenes featurette with looks at the upcoming film.

Those hoping for a full "Star Wars" trailer were let down, but Disney did have the first extended look at "A Wrinkle in Time."

Director Ava DuVernay, young star and newcomer Storm Reid, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and Oprah Winfrey all took the stage to introduce the new trailer for what DuVernay called "a family story wrapped in an epic adventure."

