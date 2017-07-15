Beijing criticizes Indonesia renaming part of South China Sea

Story highlights Beijing says it "makes no sense at all"

Indonesia will now call it "North Natuna Sea"

(CNN) Indonesia has become the latest Southeast Asian nation to ruffle China's feathers over the South China Sea.

In an act of defiance against Beijing's territorial ambitions in the region, Indonesia will now call the northern areas of its exclusive economic zone in the South China Sea, the 'North Natuna Sea.'

At a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia's Deputy Minister for Marine Sovereignty Arif Havas Oegroseno unveiled a new map with the re-named territory.

"We need to continue updating the naming of the sea and report to the United Nations about the borders," Oegroseno told Indonesia's state-run news agency Antara.

"This (system) would allow the international community to know whose territory they pass through," he added.