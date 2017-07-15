Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. (Maybe grab two. You'll live longer.) Here's what you might have missed during this busy news week:
How a Montana mom became the target of a neo-Nazi troll storm
How -- and why -- an "army" of anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi internet trolls targeted a Montana mom with threats, names and the sound of gunshots.
The people fighting the world's harshest abortion law
El Salvador's ban on abortion is one of the toughest in the world, but for the first time in 20 years, there are signs the law could be weakened. Meet some of the women and men spearheading the country's movement for women's rights.
J.K. Rowling wrote a secret manuscript on a party dress
In an interview with CNN, J.K. Rowling revealed that she has written yet another fairy tale -- but this one may never be published.
From the Opinion section:
David Brooks, it's not about the fancy sandwiches
Jill Filipovic writes on the David Brooks column that went viral largely because of an unfortunate passage in which -- in discussing how the wealthy elite are ruining America -- he recounts taking a high school-educated friend to a high-end deli with fancy-sounding sandwiches; they end up leaving to get Mexican instead because the friend is intimidated, Brooks writes. Filipovic says Brooks and his critics miss the real point about America's class divide.
In Alaska, some are more worried about bears than bombs
Though North Korean missiles may pose a threat to Alaska, after a recent pair of fatal black bear attacks, residents of the 49th state are focused on more immediate troubles, writes Kevin Gullufsen, a lifelong Alaskan and reporter for the Juneau Empire.