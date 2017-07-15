Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN) Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. (Maybe grab two. You'll live longer.) Here's what you might have missed during this busy news week:

How a Montana mom became the target of a neo-Nazi troll storm

How -- and why -- an "army" of anti-Semitic, neo-Nazi internet trolls targeted a Montana mom with threats, names and the sound of gunshots.

The people fighting the world's harshest abortion law

El Salvador's ban on abortion is one of the toughest in the world, but for the first time in 20 years, there are signs the law could be weakened. Meet some of the women and men spearheading the country's movement for women's rights