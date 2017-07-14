Tulsa officer acquitted in shooting is resigning from police force

(CNN) An Oklahoma police officer who was acquitted in last year's shooting death of an unarmed black man will resign from the Tulsa Police Department, she announced Friday.

Officer Betty Shelby was acquitted in May of manslaughter in the death of Terence Crutcher. She returned to work later that month, but not in the patrol role that she previously had.

"Since being reinstated, I have found that sitting behind a desk, isolated from all my fellow officers and the citizens of Tulsa, is just not for me," Shelby wrote in a statement released by a local police union.

"As I have stated before, the incident with Terence Crutcher was a tragedy for everyone involved, and I am sorry he lost his life," she wrote. "I pray for healing for his family, I will continue to pray for the unity of our community, the safety of our citizens and our police officers."

Her attorney Shannon McMurray confirmed to CNN Shelby's intention to resign. Her last day will be August 3.

